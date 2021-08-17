GBI investigates Moultrie death

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested by the Moultrie Police Department to assist in a death investigation outside on school property.

GBI spokesperson Jamy Steinberg said Tuesday, “We have an Agent and Crime Scene Specialist en route to assist. I don’t have anything further to provide at this time.”

School officials announced earlier in the day that school was called off today at C. A. Gray Junior High School.

