Man searching for his wallet threatens to kill gas station employees while causing roughly $40,000 worth of damage

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -The search for a missing wallet at a gas station ended with tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage. 44-year-old Brian Campbell went into the Fast Track Chevron on U.S. 301 in Hawthorne searching for his wallet. However, things quickly became heated.

After entering the store, Campbell went behind the cashier counter and threatened to kill the employees. Then, he went back to the front of the store and destroyed a food display case and a plastic divider. The store owner Imran Hossain who is out of the area said he has never seen this happen.

“The Chevron in this area, and I have a few outside this area. None of them happened like that,” explained Hossain.

He said he, along with people in the area, are shocked. According to the owner, the damage is costly.

“We are still trying to contact the gas pumps because it is not communicated well,” explained Hossain. “The screen was broke, the nozzles and inside the monitors.”

Alachua County Sheriff’s spokesperson Art Forgey said before deputies arrested Campbell, he lost his pants.

“As soon as he got to them, he decided that the right thing to do would be to drop his gym shorts and expose himself and to everyone on 301 also,” explained Forgey.

According to Forgey, the suspect threatened to kill deputies and continued his trail of destruction.

“Once he was placed into the police car, began to kick the door so hard it was separating from the frame of the car,” explained Forgey.

He said they took Campbell to the hospital because they believed he had an altered mental state, but he was ultimately cleared.

Hossain said people in the area are offering to help him and his staff after this scary incident.

“This is a local community. They are asking if you guys need any help or security, call the law, and calls us in the community. We are going to protect it,” explained the owner.

According to the arrest report, Campbell is facing the following seven charges, “BATTERY ON OFFICER FIREFIGHTER EMT ETC, DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH 1000 DOLS OR MORE, INTIMIDATION THREAT W DEATH SERIOUS BODILY HARM LEO, INTIMIDATION THREAT W DEATH SERIOUS BODILY HARM LEO, INTIMIDATION THREAT W DEATH SERIOUS BODILY HARM LEO, AGGRAV ASSLT — WEAPON W DEADLY WEAPON WITHOUT INTENT TO KILL.”

Campbell was convicted of 1st-degree criminal mischief in Arkansas in 2004.

