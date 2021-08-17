Pfizer, Moderna vaccines work well for pregnant women, study says
(CNN) – A new study finds that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are well-tolerated by women who are pregnant, lactating or planning a pregnancy.
The Pfizer and Moderna shots are both mRNA vaccines, whereas the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not.
The study was published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.
Nearly 62% of study participants got the Pfizer vaccine, and almost 38% got the Moderna shot.
After the first dose, 97% reported post-vaccination reactions like those seen in the general population.
Typical reactions were injection site pain and fatigue.
Less than 5% reported problems linked to pregnancy or birth after the first dose and 7.5% after a second dose.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended that pregnant women get the vaccine.
