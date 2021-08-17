State determines ACPS is in violation of the law by mandating masks

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Board of Education has decided to move forward with giving parents the power to make decisions for their children regarding masks in Alachua County Public Schools, as well as Broward County Public Schools.

The state is doing this by enforcing the laws and rules of the state.

This means potentially withholding salaries of school board members and superintendents, and removing officers.

Jackie Johnson, a spokesperson for ACPS, said before the emergency meeting that if the district is found to be in violation with the law, they plan on taking legal action against the state.

“As much as we’d like to say that parents will always make the right decision when it comes, not just to their own child, but the health and safety of other children and the staff at their school, we’re already seeing that that doesn’t always happen,” said Johnson.

Commissioner Corcoran started the meeting saying exactly the opposite.

“We know the parents know their kids better than anyone else. That’s why we have a Parents’ Bill of Rights that says they have a right to direct the education and the health of their children,” he said. “We’re putting all of that at the forefront.”

In the meeting, Superintendent Simon cited the Hope Scholarship, saying that it’s one way parents can get out of the mask mandate.

That scholarship allows students to apply to a private school that’s mask optional.

This was put in place as an option for student’s facing COVID harassment.

“So essentially what I’m hearing, and please correct me if I’m wrong, but that you’re comparing the district’s policy in basically saying that it equals COVID harassment. Because that is how a student would have to be eligible in order to get a Hope Scholarship,” said Ben Gibson, Vice Chair for State Board of Education.

In a letter to state officials last week, the Federal Government said that if the state withholds funding, school districts can use federal aid to make up for those losses.

