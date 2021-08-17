Two displaced, no injured after Tallahassee house fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people have been displaced following a house fire on China Grove Trail Monday evening in Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee Fire Department says a call came in around 6:35 p.m. and the fire was under control by 7:11 p.m.

Officials say eight crews responded to the scene.

According to authorities, the house to the right had some siding damaged but was not burnt.

The two occupants of the house were not inside at the time, according to officials. They were walking the neighborhood.

While the investigation is still underway, TFD is not ruling out the storm as the cause of the fire.

No one was reported injured.

Tough to see. TFD says home on China Court Trail is a total loss after fire breaks out Monday evening. Thankfully, both occupants are safe. FD is investigating. Can’t say yet if it was #TropicalStormFred related/caused. @WCTV pic.twitter.com/0ebzAmStIM — Ben Kaplan (@BenKaplanTV) August 16, 2021

