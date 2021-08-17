Wind, rain cover Carrabelle as Fred makes landfall

CARRABELLE, Fla. (WCTV) - White-capped waves crashed along Carrabelle’s beach Monday afternoon, with some visitors saying they’re the biggest waves they’ve seen there.

While there were only a couple of short bursts of rain during the afternoon, the wind was very intense.

Double red flags are out at beaches all across Franklin County, meaning it’s illegal to get in the water: The waves are massive and the tide is high enough to cover the entire beach.

On the roads, there was plenty of debris, mainly small branches and leaves, coming into Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to not go out until the roads until Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.