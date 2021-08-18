Archbold Medical Center offering booster shots for immunocompromised

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - While the CDC is now recommending all Americans receive the booster COVID shot, one vaccine site in South Georgia has already begun administering them.

On Wednesday, Archbold Medical Center offered dozens of immunocompromised people in Thomasville their third dose of the COVID vaccine.

The hospital reported 10 COVID-related deaths in the course of a week. With cases expected to continue rising, officials say they wanted to provide extra protection to those needing it most.

One woman, Cathy Sloan, says she has cancer and believes the vaccine is her best line of defense against the virus. She says the shot didn’t hurt and encourages others with weak immune systems to protect themselves as well.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry, and I think it’s super important you know, we already have so many odds against us, this is one we can eliminate,” she said.

The hospital estimated that around 50 people showed up for their third dose. Many elderly couples coming together, and even healthcare workers rolled up their sleeves.

“I work in healthcare first off, which is a high exposure arena. I’m also a type 1-diabetic, so immuno-compromised and I’ve seen enough patients with the full-blown COVID disease to know that I don’t want it,” said Physician’s Assistant, William Brazil. “Anything I can do to prevent or minimize its effect, I’m certainly willing to give it a challenge.”

Participants had to provide paperwork acknowledging that they were eligible under the CDC’s recommended immuno-compromised criteria. Like the first and second doses, each person had to wait 15 minutes after receiving their shot for observation.

The Southwest Georgia Public Health District announced that it will also begin administering third dose shots to immuno-compromised individuals starting August 20.

Other fully vaccinated people without compromised immune systems can expect to start receiving their third dose of the vaccine around September 20.

