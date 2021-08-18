Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two cause damage at Living Bridges Ministry in Valdosta

Caught on camera, Living Bridges Ministries vandalized.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two vandals were caught on camera damaging property at Living Bridges Ministry in Valdosta.

Not once, but twice.

Tuesday morning around 6:30, surveillance captured what appears to be two juveniles.

One wore a yellow polo and the other wore a red one.

On Wednesday, cameras captured someone pulling the chains and post at the entryway again at the same time.

Although the damage hasn’t been extensive, Living Bridges Ministry Director, Darcy Gunter says it’s disappointing.

”I would say the best emotion for that is disappointment, we work really hard. We are about to make some expansions and changes at the ministry here and we’re excited about those things but at this time we don’t have any paid staff. So to know people come here to work for free, whether its 10 hours a week or 50, 60 hours a week giving back to this community, and then have our stuff and our property treated in this manner is disappointing,” said Gunter.

Gunter says they will fix the post and replace the lights.

She says although the vandals appear to be school-aged kids, killing time while they wait for the bus, that’s not the way to kill time.

A report was filed with Valdosta Police Department.

If you recognize anyone from the video, contact VPD.

