Advertisement

Disney World tweaks face mask policy, optional for outdoors

Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to chose whether or not...
Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to chose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theatres and outdoor attractions. Masks had been required previously.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World is tweaking its face mask policy.

Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to choose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theatres and outdoor attractions. Masks had been required previously.

Face coverings will remain optional in outdoor common areas. They will still be required for visitors age 2 and up at all indoor locations, such as restaurants, theaters and transportation with the exception of ferry boats.

Disney World closed for two months last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened more than a year ago with strict safety guidelines that involved masking, social distancing and crowd limits.

Last spring, Disney World officials started allowing visitors to go without masks in outdoor common areas.

Last month, Disney officials said the company will be requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarvis Strickland
Driver enters plea in hit-and-run that killed Wakulla Co. track coach
Leon County Booking Report: August 17, 2021
After JT Burnette was found guilty of extortion and four other charges against him, City...
‘The citizens of Tallahassee are victims of a crime’: Ethics expert and City leaders react to Burnette verdict
The search for a missing wallet at a gas station ended with tens of thousands of dollars worth...
Man searching for his wallet threatens to kill gas station employees while causing roughly $40,000 worth of damage
Tropical Storm Fred 8 p.m. 8/16/21
Tropical Storm Fred Continues Inland

Latest News

Starting in 2027, banks in the United States will no longer be required to issue chip cards...
Mastercard to phase out magnetic stripes
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Courtesy: LCSO
Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrests student after gun brought to school
Georgia coronavirus
‘Please be patient with us as we navigate the next three weeks’: Community Christian Academy in Adel closing three weeks due to rising COVID cases
In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost arrive at the Vanity...
Surprise! Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome baby boy