FAMU moves COVID-19 vaccination site to Ardelia Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says it has moved its COVID-19 vaccination site to a mobile unit on Ardelia Court.

Before this move, the site was operating out of a house on Gamble Street. The new location, 659 Ardelia Court, is nearby where the Gamble Street site was.

Director of Student Health Services Tanya Tatum says the location is the only part of the operation that has changed. Since February 2021, the vaccination site has administered more than 15,000 doses, FAMU’s press release says.

The site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It offers the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. You do not need to set up an appointment or register beforehand to receive a vaccine.

If you do want to register, you can do so at this link.

FAMU says more people are coming in to get vaccinated because of the delta variant’s presence in the area; however, more people are getting tested for COVID-19 than receiving vaccines.

“We need more people to come and get vaccinated,” Tatum said. “The testing site is within walking distance of the vaccination site. It’s right around the corner.”

Since April 2020, staff at Bragg Memorial Stadium have performed more than 419,000 tests. On Tuesday, 3,288 rapid COVID-19 tests were performed, and nearly 13% of them returned positive results, the press release says.

The testing site is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. FAMU says tests are free and no registration or appointments are required.

