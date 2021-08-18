Fatal crash reported on John Gorrie Bridge in Franklin County, FHP says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 70-year-old man died after crashing a van on the John Gorrie Bridge early Wednesday morning.

Troopers say the van was driving east on the bridge around 1 a.m. when it traveled off the road onto the north shoulder where it hit a cable barrier. After hitting the barrier, the van veered across the road and onto the south shoulder, where it hit a guardrail.

FHP says the van then went across the roadway again and hit a concrete barrier on the north shoulder, causing the van to stop.

The press release says the driver, a 70-year-old man from Apopka, was taken to Weems Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, FHP says.

