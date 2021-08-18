Advertisement

Fatal crash reported on John Gorrie Bridge in Franklin County, FHP says

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 70-year-old man died after crashing a van on the John Gorrie Bridge early Wednesday morning.

Troopers say the van was driving east on the bridge around 1 a.m. when it traveled off the road onto the north shoulder where it hit a cable barrier. After hitting the barrier, the van veered across the road and onto the south shoulder, where it hit a guardrail.

FHP says the van then went across the roadway again and hit a concrete barrier on the north shoulder, causing the van to stop.

The press release says the driver, a 70-year-old man from Apopka, was taken to Weems Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, FHP says.

