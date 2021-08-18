FSU camp observations, Day 10: Rodemaker and Purdy take bulk of snaps

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One of the top storylines leading up to Florida State football’s 2021 season has been the quarterback battle between Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton. Travis started several games for the Seminoles last season, showcasing some elite athleticism and tantalizing potential as a downfield passer. Milton, who transferred to Florida State before the new year began, had a remarkable career at UCF before a gruesome leg injury in 2018.

The two quarterbacks have both impressed throughout the offseason and Norvell is in no hurry to name a starter for Florida State’s Week 1 matchup against No. 9 Notre Dame.

With those two seeing a heavy workload over the past two weeks, Florida State gave second-year quarterbacks Chubba Purdy and Tate Rodemaker the bulk of snaps in order to manage the workload of Travis and Milton.

Norvell said after Wednesday’s practice that he wants to be cautious with how much he’s putting on his older quarterbacks at this point in camp. That gave Purdy, Rodemaker and walk-on Gino English more snaps for the second straight day. Norvell said he also wants Rodemaker and Purdy to get more reps with potential starters.

“Been trying to get a good look at the two young quarterbacks,” Norvell said. “I’ve really been pleased with Chubba and Tate these last two days. Had a big workload. You look at the scrimmage, and I’d say McKenzie and Jordan probably overall took 85 percent of the snaps. So, we wanted to get a few days here this week to let those young guys show their growth from the scrimmage, and I feel like both of those guys have really taken advantage of that opportunity here, getting some reps with the first group and trying to mix and match that.”

Norvell added that FSU will continue to work in Purdy and Rodemaker with starters to see how they fare with working alongside more linemen and receivers, even after Travis and Milton return to their full workloads.

Now some observations from Wednesday’s practice:

-Purdy was mostly clean in his first series during 11-on-11s. On his first snap, he scrambled right for a nice gain and a first down. He followed the run with two short completions to Kentron Poitier and Ontaria Wilson. The lone downfield shot he took was for Poitier along the left sideline, but the pass was well outside the boundary.

-The highlight of the day came on the next series with Rodemaker in at quarterback. The second-year signal-caller dropped one right in the bucket for Jordan Young over two defenders along the right sideline. Rodemaker has consistently performed well in practice since arriving at Florida State a year ago. FSU fans will only remember his underwhelming showing in the spring game and the lone start he made last season where he was sacked twice and threw an interception before being benched in favor of Travis. However, Rodemaker has some tools to work with and will definitely be part of Florida State’s quarterback competition in future years, even if he doesn’t see the field in 2021.

Tate Rodemaker drops one in perfectly along the right sideline for Jordan Young 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Tbzj9EbGw3 — Will Desautelle (@wdesautelle) August 18, 2021

-The offense and defense then matched up for seven two-point conversion attempts and the offense had its way, scoring on all but one of the plays.

-Purdy started the drill with two scrambles up the middle and went untouched into the end zone. On the next play, Rodemaker threw a swing pass out left for Ja’Khi Douglas, who got the corner and scored. Rodemaker then followed Purdy’s footsteps and scrambled up the middle for the conversion.

-The lone stop the defense got during this segment was on a rollout to the right from Purdy. Some good coverage in the end zone forced Purdy to just throw the ball out of bounds. DJ Lundy was in pursuit of Purdy off the edge to force the throwaway.

-The defense got a bad break on the penultimate play of this part of practice. Rodemaker rolled to the right and found Douglas in the flat. Caleb Blake made contact with him at the two-yard line and appeared to drag him down short of the goal line but it was ruled that Douglas stretched the ball past the goal line before going down. It was a point the defense probably should have won, but a nice second effort by Douglas to keep the play alive.

-Purdy finally capped off the drill by faking a pitch out to the right and making a couple of defenders miss for a score. Purdy’s mobility has been touted since arriving on campus last year and it was particularly on display throughout Wednesday’s practice.

-Parker Grothaus had a nice day kicking the ball. During the part of practice that was visible to the media, he connected on a 39-yard field goal in 11-on-11s. He then closed practice with a make from 49 yards out.

