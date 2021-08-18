‘I thank God she was there’: Monticello woman thanks friend who saved her during dog attack

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - A Monticello woman is recovering after being attacked by a dog over the weekend. And, as she says, she might not still be here if it weren’t for the woman who stepped in.

Lynsie Matthews says it was one of the scariest moments she’s ever been through. She’s now out of the hospital and is feeling better every day, Matthews wanted to share her story to say “thank you” to the woman who saved her.

“I was just like, ‘Get him off of me,’ I was terrified. I never went through anything like that,” she said.

On Sunday, Matthews and Marlenys Atencia went to visit a friend. But, when they arrived, their dog got loose, attacking Matthews and leaving wounds down her leg.

“The dog came from the middle of nowhere. Nowhere. The dog pulled her down, I don’t know how, I started fighting with the dog pulling him away from her,” Atencia said.

That’s when Atencia jumped in, pulling the dog away so Matthews could escape.

“I went through all the emotions,” said Shay Matthews, Lynsie’s mother. “Anger, upset. Okay, let’s just calm down...”

Shay Matthews says getting the call that her daughter was going to the hospital was terrifying. She says the dog’s owners are good people, but they don’t want this to happen again.

“My grandchildren have a mother because Marlenys was there,” Shay continued. “My husband and I have a daughter today because Marlenys was there. I feel like I owe her the world.”

“She’s the most kind-hearted person I’ve ever met,” Lynsie added. “Marlenys is an amazing person. And I thank God that she was there.”

Now, even through the scars, Atencia says she would have done it all together.

“We’re all the same, we all have to love each other. God is good all the time, life is tough but we got to keep going.”

Jefferson County Animal Control says the dog will be in at-home quarantine for 10 days because it did have proof of rabies vaccinations. They say vaccination proof is rare and had the dog not have that registration, it would have been a mandatory in-shelter quarantine.

