Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrests student after gun brought to school

Courtesy: LCSO
Courtesy: LCSO(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old has been arrested after bringing a handgun to the Ghazvini Learning Center.

LCSO says around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a student brought a backpack to the front entrance of the GLC, where they are not allowed.

Officials say school administrators searched the backpack due to safety concerns and found a loaded Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun.

Deputies say the LCSO school resource deputy took the firearm and took the student into custody.

Authorities say the student, who was not identified, said he brought the gun to school for his protection.

The student is being charged with possession of weapon on school property and unlawful possession of a weapon by a minor.

Leon County Student Arrested for Gun in Backpack

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

