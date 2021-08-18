Parents share concerns with growing COVID cases in Leon County Schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After only four days into the new school year, an estimated 500 Leon County students must now quarantine from exposure to COVID-19.

Leon County Schools updated the district’s COVID dashboard Tuesday afternoon, reporting 113 positive cases among students and staff. Parents in the district whose children have been exposed tell WCTV they believe a simple mask mandate could have helped mitigate growing cases.

“It’s just really scary because it was unnecessary. If we would have just masked up,” said Matthew Crouse, the father of nine-year old twins at Gilchrist Elementary School.

Crouse says he received an email on Friday, after just two days of school, stating that his children had been in close contact with someone from their class that tested positive for the virus.

“They went to school with their masks on, and on Friday we were notified that they had been contact-traced to some positive [cases] in their classroom,” he said.

Crouse shared that he was behind Superintendent Rocky Hanna when he originally decided to mandate masks, but like other parents, shared his disappointment when the opt-out option was offered.

Another father, who asked to remain anonymous, decided to pull his daughter out of her elementary school after the first week of classes. He said when he found out that the district was reporting positive cases after only three days, it became clear to him that she was not safe in the classroom.

However, after talking with his daughter’s school principal, he says he blames Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for tying the hands of local school district officials.

“What DeSantis is doing is beyond the pale. It’s for obvious political reasons and he’s gambling with our kids. He can gamble with his kids, but not mine,” he said.

Although his 10-year-old daughter was not exposed, he said it’s only a matter of time with some children not wearing masks at all, and the contagious Delta variant causing more concern in the younger population.

“It’s a variant that is after our kids now, and we’re opening the schools, like nothing,” he continued.

Crouse’s twins will return to class after quarantine, but he said it was upsetting to pull them out at all, especially since he and his children are following the recommendations to mask. He shared that he’s looking to local district leaders to make the decision to require masks, and knows parents ready to support them.

In the wait for the vaccine to become available to children under 12, Crouse said maybe more efforts should go toward alternative learning for the families wanting to opt-out of masking.

“If you really don’t want to mask or get the vaccine, then that small population should look at finding another way to educate, because your personal freedoms don’t extend your rights to injure other people and that’s exactly what’s happening,” said Crouse.

In a statement from LCS, officials said local districts do not have control over quarantine protocols. Instead, the board was informed on Tuesday during the State Board of Education meeting that the Surgeon General of Florida sets those policies.

