Petition seeks to change Stadium Drive to Bobby Bowden Boulevard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A petition recently launched on Change.org wants to see Stadium Drive’s name changed to Bobby Bowden Boulevard in honor of the legendary Florida State University football coach.

Bowden died on August 8 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The Tallahassee community and beyond sent their condolences to the Bowden family and attended his funeral on August 14.

Doak Campbell Stadium, or the house that Bobby built, is located at 403 Stadium Drive on the west side of FSU’s campus. As of Tuesday afternoon, 297 people had signed the petition.

“This is so obvious I hope it would be done without need for petition,” one petition signer wrote on Change.org. “Please do this for all he did for so many!”

Another person who signed the petition commented “this is the only way to honor him.”

