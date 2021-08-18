Advertisement

‘Please be patient with us as we navigate the next three weeks’: Community Christian Academy in Adel closing three weeks due to rising COVID cases

Georgia coronavirus
Georgia coronavirus(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WCTV) - Community Christian Academy in Adel, Georgia will be closing the school and halting in-person learning for three weeks due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in Cook County.

“All students will be bringing home their books and teachers will be contacting you on how their class will continue to work and learn from home,” said CCA Administrator Mary Ann Willis. “We are committed and trained in providing the best education virtually.

“Please be patient with us as we navigate the next three weeks,” Willis’ letter continues.

CCA says the projected return date is Monday, September 13.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,354 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Cook County by the Georgia Department of Health, including 109 over the last two weeks.

