Strawberry Lemon Cheesecake Cookies with Baker Lolani Green

By Lolani Green | Q-Ti Cakes Tallahassee
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHAT YOU’LL NEED

  • 2 3/4 cup of flour
  • 1 teaspoon of Baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon Baking Powder
  • 1 ½ cups of sugar
  • 1 cup of butter Softened
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup each of
    • white chocolate morsels
    • Lemon morsels
    • Chopped Graham crackers
    • Strawberry Flavor Chunks
  • 1 ½ teaspoons of vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon of lemon extract

HOW TO MAKE IT

1. Preheat oven your 375 degrees. In small bowl stir together flour, baking soda and baking powder. Set aside

2. In large bowl cream together butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla and lemon extracts. Gradually blend in dry ingredients. Then add the morsels and Graham crackers. Roll rounded teaspoonfuls of dough into ball and place on ungreased cookie sheets.

3. Bake 8-10 minutes in preheated oven or until golden. Let stand on cookie sheet 2 minutes before

