TMH evaluating need for additional morgue capacity as COVID hospitalizations continue to surge

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There are concerns about morgue space in Tallahassee as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge.

A spokesperson with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says they are evaluating the need for additional morgue capacity while working with the health department, emergency management and funeral homes.

As of Wednesday evening, more than 220 people are hospitalized in Tallahassee with COVID-19 between TMH and Capital Regional Medical Center.

Healthcare systems across the state and country have been overwhelmed with the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations: Earlier this week, Alabama ran out of intensive care units.

