United to discontinue service at Tallahassee International Airport

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - United will stop flying out of Tallahassee International Airport after Oct. 1, 2021, according to the airport’s Facebook page.

TLH posted about this service change Tuesday evening. The highlight of United and TLH’s partnership was direct flights to Houston. Those flights were first offered in November 2020, less than a year ago.

TLH says although coronavirus has been a challenge for airports across the country, it is optimistic about the future.

“While the airline industry has been impacted globally by the pandemic, we continue to see the demand for air travel rebound locally and remain focused on expanding service options for our customers,” the airport says.

If you have questions about bookings, reach out to United at this link.

