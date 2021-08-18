Advertisement

Valdosta Police investigating fatal shooting on East Brookwood Drive

Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says it is investigating a fatal shooting in the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive.

VPD says around 4:55 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials responded to a home on East Brookwood Drive and found a 24-year-old male with “apparent” gunshot wounds.

Officials say first aid was immediately provided to the man until EMS arrived and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the man.

VPD says the investigation is ongoing and are not releasing any further information at this time.

On August 18, 2021, at approximately 4:55 am., Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of...

Posted by Valdosta Police Department on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarvis Strickland
Driver enters plea in hit-and-run that killed Wakulla Co. track coach
Leon County Booking Report: August 17, 2021
After JT Burnette was found guilty of extortion and four other charges against him, City...
‘The citizens of Tallahassee are victims of a crime’: Ethics expert and City leaders react to Burnette verdict
The search for a missing wallet at a gas station ended with tens of thousands of dollars worth...
Man searching for his wallet threatens to kill gas station employees while causing roughly $40,000 worth of damage
Tropical Storm Fred 8 p.m. 8/16/21
Tropical Storm Fred Continues Inland

Latest News

A Monticello woman is recovering after being attacked by a dog over the weekend. And, as she...
‘I thank God she was there’: Monticello woman thanks friend who saved her during dog attack
While the CDC is now recommending all Americans receive the booster COVID shot, one vaccine...
Archbold Medical Center offering booster shots for immunocompromised
TMH evaluating need for additional morgue capacity as COVID hospitalizations continue to surge
Courtesy: LCSO
Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrests student after gun brought to school