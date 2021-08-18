Valdosta Police investigating fatal shooting on East Brookwood Drive

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says it is investigating a fatal shooting in the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive.

VPD says around 4:55 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials responded to a home on East Brookwood Drive and found a 24-year-old male with “apparent” gunshot wounds.

Officials say first aid was immediately provided to the man until EMS arrived and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the man.

VPD says the investigation is ongoing and are not releasing any further information at this time.

