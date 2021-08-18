“We are standing for what is right”: Alachua County School Board members vote to extend mask mandate

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County School Board members voted unanimously to extend the mask mandate by eight weeks. Dozens of people in support of a mask mandate and those supporting a parent’s right to choose spoke for hours at the meeting. Medical professionals from across the area, including UF Health Shands and North Florida Regional Medical Center, spoke up in support of extending the mask mandate.

The State Board of Education voted unanimously hours before the school board meeting on Tuesday to have Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran pursue legal action against the school district for violating the order. It is unclear what action will be taken now, but the commissioner may issue penalties, including withholding money and salaries, as well as removing officers.

“They would like for all of us to be unseated, every last one of us, because we are standing for what is right,” said School Board Chair Dr. Leanetta McNealy.

.@AlachuaSchools Board Member Rob Hyatt makes a motion to extend the mask mandate for K12 students in the district by another 8 weeks. The motion was seconded by Board Member Tina Certain. Public Comment has just begun and dozens of people expected to speak. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/7eleM1JX04 — Dylan Lyons (@DylanLyonsNews) August 17, 2021

One of the many parents who addressed board members said the mask mandate is necessary.

“I first want to express my extraordinary gratitude for the 2-week mandate and for the personal risk you have all taken. Not only in your salaries being threatened, but I would be surprised, although I don’t know, but I would be surprised if you haven’t been threatened in other ways as well. For that, I thank you for putting the children our community ahead of yourself,” said Traci Amberbride, a teacher in Alachua County.

RELATED STORY: State determines ACPS is in violation of the law by mandating masks

One of the speakers supporting parental rights said school board leaders continue to defy Gov. DeSantis’ order.

“Keep my children, stay in the schools that they are in. I will not sit down and watch you take our rights away from us. No federal, state, or local government or any official of such government acting under the color of law shall interfere or usurp the right of a parent to direct the upbringing of the child or parents. It is very clear to tell you that it in needs to be least restricted if you do,” said Megan Straile.

HAPPENING NOW: People supporting a mask mandate and those in support of parents freedom are lining up ahead of tonight’s @AlachuaSchools Board Meeting. An hour before the meeting people lined up outside the meeting venue which is the county building with signs to rally. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/TnOn8VgNZk — Dylan Lyons (@DylanLyonsNews) August 17, 2021

The meeting reached capacity early in the evening. Three separate rooms were filled with people offering their comments.

On Wednesday night in this same building, Alachua County Commissioners will consider a countywide mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.