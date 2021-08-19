Early County coroner arrested on sexual battery charge

BLAKELY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested Early County coroner Todd Hunter on charges of felony violation of oath of office and misdemeanor sexual battery.

GBI says Hunter, 51, was transported to the Early County Jail where he was subsequently released on bond.

According to officials, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Hunter sexually assaulted a person at his home.

Authorities say, based on information they learned through their investigation, it is believed there are other victims.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online by clicking here, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Anyone with information can also contact the Early County Sheriff’s Office at 229-723-3577 or the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

