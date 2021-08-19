Advertisement

FAMU moves vaccination clinic to new location

FAMU moves vaccine clinic
FAMU moves vaccine clinic(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University’s vaccination site has moved to a new location.

The clinic is now located at 659 Ardelia Court.

FAMU says it’s seeing an increase in the number of people stopping by to get vaccinated.

As of Tuesday afternoon, staff administered 107 vaccines at this new site. Since the clinic first opened in February, FAMU staff have given out more than 15,000 doses.

The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You don’t need to make an appointment, but if you’d like, you can register online prior to your visit.

“We’ve got a little more space than the other location had,” Tanya Tatum, director of FAMU health services, said. “So we’re really excited to move into the new location.”

The vaccination center is within walking distance of the COVID testing site at Bragg Stadium. Tatum says she encourages anyone on their way to get tested to also stop by and get a vaccine.

Testing services at Bragg Stadium are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointment is necessary.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarvis Strickland
Driver enters plea in hit-and-run that killed Wakulla Co. track coach
Leon County Booking Report: August 17, 2021
After JT Burnette was found guilty of extortion and four other charges against him, City...
‘The citizens of Tallahassee are victims of a crime’: Ethics expert and City leaders react to Burnette verdict
The search for a missing wallet at a gas station ended with tens of thousands of dollars worth...
Man searching for his wallet threatens to kill gas station employees while causing roughly $40,000 worth of damage
Florida Board of Education recommends punishment to come for Broward, Alachua school systems

Latest News

FAMU to offer booster shots to immunocompromised people
FAMU to offer booster shots to immunocompromised people
While the CDC is now recommending all Americans receive the booster COVID shot, one vaccine...
Archbold Medical Center offering booster shots for immunocompromised
TMH evaluating need for additional morgue capacity as COVID hospitalizations continue to surge
Georgia coronavirus
‘Please be patient with us as we navigate the next three weeks’: Community Christian Academy in Adel closing three weeks due to rising COVID cases