FAMU moves vaccination clinic to new location

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University’s vaccination site has moved to a new location.

The clinic is now located at 659 Ardelia Court.

FAMU says it’s seeing an increase in the number of people stopping by to get vaccinated.

As of Tuesday afternoon, staff administered 107 vaccines at this new site. Since the clinic first opened in February, FAMU staff have given out more than 15,000 doses.

The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You don’t need to make an appointment, but if you’d like, you can register online prior to your visit.

“We’ve got a little more space than the other location had,” Tanya Tatum, director of FAMU health services, said. “So we’re really excited to move into the new location.”

The vaccination center is within walking distance of the COVID testing site at Bragg Stadium. Tatum says she encourages anyone on their way to get tested to also stop by and get a vaccine.

Testing services at Bragg Stadium are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointment is necessary.

