FAMU to offer booster shots to immunocompromised people

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - U.S. health officials are now recommending that all Americans get a third COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the surgeon general, booster shots will become available to the general public the week of September 20. Fully vaccinated adults will be able to get that third shot eight months after receiving their second shot of either Pfizer or Moderna.

Florida A&M University does not have a plan in place yet for how they will administer booster shots to the general population; they’re still waiting on more guidance from the health department and the CDC.

However, FAMU does plan to start offering third doses for immunocompromised individuals within the next week.

Many are eager to get that booster when it becomes available.

“I honestly want to get the booster shot when it does become available because I work in healthcare,” Michelle Creque said. “I’ve seen lots of people dying from getting COVID.”

Some healthcare workers say it’s especially important for them to get a third COVID shot.

“It’s gonna be vitally important that I do get the booster shot,” Sharika Ford said. “Because in order to work around the elderly or anyone in the healthcare field, you’re going to have to get this booster shot.”

Still, many Floridians haven’t gotten one dose of the vaccine yet and aren’t eager to get a booster shot either.

“I probably might have to get it,” Kashayla Horne, a FAMU student, said. “But I don’t see the point in getting it because I really don’t think they’re really doing anything.”

Booster shots won’t become available to all Americans until September. Tatum says as soon as FAMU is able to offer them, they’ll let the public know.

“Once we have more information and guidance from the CDC on the boosters for the general population, then we’ll probably be doing those also.”

Health officials say the U.S. will start offering booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna to all Americans next month after FDA approval. They are still waiting on more data before recommending a booster of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Florida Board of Education recommends punishment to come for Broward, Alachua school systems

