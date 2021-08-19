Advertisement

Florida High’s Donaldson commits to Auburn

Florida High football and basketball standout Tre Donaldson has committed to Auburn University...
Florida High football and basketball standout Tre Donaldson has committed to Auburn University at a ceremony held at Florida High Thursday afternoon.(Fletcher Keel | WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Donaldson is a four-star prospect on both the gridiron and hardwood and it’s unclear if he’ll play both on the Plains.TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High football and basketball standout Tre Donaldson has committed to Auburn University at a ceremony held at Florida High Thursday afternoon.

Donaldson is a four-star prospect on both the gridiron and hardwood and it’s unclear if he’ll play both on the Plains. If he chooses one sport, he plans to stick with basketball, according to Auburn Undercover.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United to discontinue service at Tallahassee International Airport
TMH evaluating need for additional morgue capacity as COVID hospitalizations continue to surge
Courtesy: LCSO
Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrests student after gun brought to school
Leon County Booking Report: August 18, 2021
Florida Board of Education recommends punishment to come for Broward, Alachua school systems

Latest News

Chubba Purdy (left) and Tate Rodemaker (right) took the majority of the snaps Wednesday with...
FSU camp observations, Day 10: Rodemaker and Purdy take bulk of snaps
Dennis Briggs Jr. speaks following Wednesday's practice
WATCH: Dennis Briggs Jr. post-practice
Jermaine Johnson speaks after Wednesday's practice
WATCH: Jermaine Johnson post-practice
Mike Norvell speaks after practice Wednesday
WATCH: Mike Norvell post-practice