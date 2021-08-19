Florida High’s Donaldson commits to Auburn

Donaldson is a four-star prospect on both the gridiron and hardwood and it’s unclear if he’ll play both on the Plains.TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High football and basketball standout Tre Donaldson has committed to Auburn University at a ceremony held at Florida High Thursday afternoon.

It’s official, @FSUS_Athletics football and hoops star @tredonaldson3 commits to Auburn. The Tigers beat out Bama, UF and the hometown Seminoles for his services. pic.twitter.com/zsUWKo3MzP — Ryan Kelly (@RyanLKelly) August 19, 2021

Donaldson is a four-star prospect on both the gridiron and hardwood and it’s unclear if he’ll play both on the Plains. If he chooses one sport, he plans to stick with basketball, according to Auburn Undercover.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.