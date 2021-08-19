Florida High’s Donaldson commits to Auburn
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Donaldson is a four-star prospect on both the gridiron and hardwood and it’s unclear if he’ll play both on the Plains.TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High football and basketball standout Tre Donaldson has committed to Auburn University at a ceremony held at Florida High Thursday afternoon.
Donaldson is a four-star prospect on both the gridiron and hardwood and it’s unclear if he’ll play both on the Plains. If he chooses one sport, he plans to stick with basketball, according to Auburn Undercover.
