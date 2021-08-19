Florida State men’s basketball announces 2021 non-conference schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State men’s basketball team has released its 2021 non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

FSU will play 11 games from November 10-December 21.

The Seminoles’ season will officially open on November 10 at home against Penn before heading to Gainesville for a matchup with the University of Florida on the 14th.

FSU will play host to Tulane on Nov. 17 before heading over to Jacksonville to play a pair of games at UNF Arena in Jacksonville for the Jacksonville Classic (Nov. 21 vs. Loyola Marymount, Nov. 22 vs. either SMU or Missouri).

The Seminoles will return home on Nov. 24 to round out the Jacksonville Classic against Boston University.

Leonard Hamilton’s squad will then travel to Purdue for the Big 10/ACC Challenge on Nov. 30 and will swing by Rock Hill, S.C. for a matchup with South Carolina in the No Room For Racism Classic before closing the non-conference portion of the schedule by staying in the Sunshine State with two home games (December 15 vs. Lipscomb, Dec. 21 vs. North Florida) sandwiched between a trip to the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise to take on UCF.

Florida State wnt 4-1 in last year’s abbreviated non-conference season, with the lone loss coming at home against UCF.

