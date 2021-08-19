Florida State set to welcome record-breaking freshman class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University says they are set to welcome around 7,200 freshmen as the fall semester starts, the largest in the university’s history.

“I’m thrilled to start my tenure at the beginning of a new academic year and to welcome a very impressive freshman class,” new FSU President Richard McCullough said. “This is not only the biggest freshman class but one of the brightest, and I can’t wait to see the contributions these students will make to our university community.”

FSU says the incoming freshman class hails from 66 Florida counties, all 50 states plus the District of Columbia and 49 countries.

Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Texas had the most accepted freshmen.

