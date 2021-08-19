“It’s demoralizing”; Inside look at overflowing ICU floor leaves UF Health nurses, doctors disappointed

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Doctors and nurses said they are not only exhausted, but also disappointed by the overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients being admitted to UF Health Shands and one patient there says battling the virus has been terrifying.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been sweeping through North Central Florida and the nation.

“Literally hours to days we were at max capacity,” Nurse Clinical Manager Harvey Norton said.

Doctors and nurses have faced surges of this virus but they say it’s never been like this. Dr. Divya Patel described it as demoralizing.

“To see many people from our community and outside of our community be critically ill and then also I did notice that patients are much younger this time…we were pretty disappointed,” Dr. Patel said.

Her disappointment comes from the simple fact that there’s a vaccine available and she says not enough people are getting the shot.

94 percent of patients infected are unvaccinated, putting hundreds in hospital beds, some on ventilators and others not living to see the next day.

Nurse Oka Wright said the 30 bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) floor TV20 visited is filled and they have almost 50 more ICU patients on different floors.

“Any given day I could see all 30 on this unit and possibly another 20 or 30 on other units,” Wright said.

There are so many patients that any surgery, that is not an emergency, requiring an ICU stay or overnight stay is being postponed.

“Probably 90 percent of our patients are dedicated to one on one care but we don’t quite have the staff to do that but we have contingency plans to make that happen,” Norton said.

Colon cancer survivor Arlin Cook was admitted just days ago after contracting the virus from his wife and said he couldn’t eat for nearly four days.

“It’s been scary, it’s been tough,” Cook said, “it’s a day by day thing. You can progress today and you can get worse tomorrow. You just don’t know. It’s the not knowing that makes it terrifying.”

Because of the overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients filling the ICU, experienced nurses have to teach other nurses how to care for the patients on this floor. They said the morale is much different this time with this surge and they’re simply tired.

“We’re working harder than we ever have and more people are dying than they ever have,” Wright said. “A lot of the community is going on with their daily business and acting like nothing is going on.”

Cook said he wishes he didn’t wait to get vaccinated and as he continues his fight he encourages everyone to roll up their sleeve.

“I would recommend that anybody get vaccinated because this is not worth it,” Cook said.

Nurses and doctors said the best way to show them your appreciation is to get the vaccine.

