Kittens rescued from a trash compactor minutes before they were going to be crushed

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A worker at a North Central Florida Cat Rescue was at the right place at the right time. A group of kittens were found at a recycling center just before a machine was set to crush them.

Amy Shows who works for the rescue just happened to be at Newton’s Recycling Center when she noticed a commotion. Workers were frantically trying to pull kittens out of a pile of material about to be compacted.

The kittens had been put in a box by someone and thrown away, Shows was able to pull them to safety and now the kittens are being fostered by a veterinarian.

We’ll have the full report Thursday night at 5 pm.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.