Leading Red Hills conservationist Lane Green dies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lane Green, the longtime director of Tall Timbers Research Station, has died at the age of 74.

Green served as the head of the Red Hills Conservation Association and executive director of Tall Timbers from 1991 to 2012. He helped to preserve thousands of acres of land, bolster species like the gopher tortoise and red-cockaded woodpecker and share the importance of prescribed fire in keeping the Red Hills ecosystem healthy.

Tall Timbers is located on Lake Iamonia and for years one of its only neighbors on County Road 12 was WCTV.

Green used to have a regular segment on WCTV called the “Red Hills Report.”

Green passed away Sunday, August 15.

A celebration of life is planned this Saturday, August 21 at 10 a.m. at Tall Timbers, which is located at 13093 Henry Beadel Drive in Tallahassee. The Tall Timbers website says the event will include “speakers and fellowship on the lawn. Dress is casual - Lane loved his blue jeans.” The family is asking that everyone wear masks.

Bevis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and you can read Lane Green’s full obituary here.

