Miller Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for escaped inmate

Brandon Riggins escaped Thursday from Miller County Jail.
Brandon Riggins escaped Thursday from Miller County Jail.(Miller Co. Sheriff)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an inmate that escaped from the county jail Thursday morning.

Brandon Lewis Riggins, 33, escaped from Miller County Jail shortly after 5 a.m.

He is described as 6′0 and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on Wiggins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Miller County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 758-3421.

