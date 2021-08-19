Advertisement

Multiple Tallahassee apartments involved in overnight fire

Tallahassee Fire Dept. on the scene of a fire
Tallahassee Fire Dept. on the scene of a fire(Tallahassee Fire Department Facebook)
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee firefighters are on the scene of a multi-apartment building fire on the 600 block of Kissimmee Street. According to Public Information Officer Sarah Cooksey, crews were dispatched to the scene at 2:53 Thursday morning and had the fire out around 4:20 a.m.

Cooksey says eight total apartments were impacted by the fire, with four being considered uninhabitable.

One victim was flown to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville for burn injuries. Six total people are now displaced as a result of the fire.

