Advertisement

New Hampshire hermit secures housing for winter

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known as “River Dave” is no longer homeless.

One of his supporters posted on social media that temporary housing has been secured for David Lidstone through the winter while he decides whether to rebuild his cabin or accept some other housing.

The location is being kept secret to protect Lidstone’s privacy, Jodie Gedeon wrote in a statement.

There has been an outpouring of support for Lidstone after he was evicted by a landowner and jailed before his cabin burned down.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United to discontinue service at Tallahassee International Airport
TMH evaluating need for additional morgue capacity as COVID hospitalizations continue to surge
Leon County Booking Report: August 18, 2021
Florida Board of Education recommends punishment to come for Broward, Alachua school systems
Courtesy: LCSO
Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrests student after gun brought to school

Latest News

OceanSky Cruises is offering luxury air cruises to the North Pole.
Luxury airship offers rides to the North Pole
The Monument Fire grew by almost 3,000 acres to 74,759 acres and it is 5% contained. (Source:...
Dozens of homes burn as California wildfire siege continues
After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Mexico’s Tulum temples
A Texas law outlawing an abortion method commonly used to end second-trimester pregnancies was...
Appeals court upholds Texas law to ban abortion procedure