Tallahassee firefighters investigating after early morning apartment fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee firefighters were called to the scene of an apartment building fire on the 600 block of Kissimmee Street early Thursday morning. According to Public Information Officer Sarah Cooksey, crews were dispatched to the scene at 2:53 a.m. and had the fire out around 4:20 a.m.

Cooksey says eight total apartments were impacted by the fire which started on the first floor of the Integrity apartments. TFD says four are considered unlivable.

One victim was flown to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville for burn injuries. Six total people are now displaced as a result of the fire.

The Red Cross was called in to help those impacted by the fire.

TFD is working to investigate the cause of the fire.

