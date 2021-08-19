Advertisement

Tallahassee firefighters investigating after early morning apartment fire

The Integrity apartments on Kissimmee Street in Tallahassee catch fire early Thursday morning
The Integrity apartments on Kissimmee Street in Tallahassee catch fire early Thursday morning(wctv)
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee firefighters were called to the scene of an apartment building fire on the 600 block of Kissimmee Street early Thursday morning. According to Public Information Officer Sarah Cooksey, crews were dispatched to the scene at 2:53 a.m. and had the fire out around 4:20 a.m.

Cooksey says eight total apartments were impacted by the fire which started on the first floor of the Integrity apartments. TFD says four are considered unlivable.

One victim was flown to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville for burn injuries. Six total people are now displaced as a result of the fire.

The Red Cross was called in to help those impacted by the fire.

TFD is working to investigate the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United to discontinue service at Tallahassee International Airport
TMH evaluating need for additional morgue capacity as COVID hospitalizations continue to surge
Leon County Booking Report: August 18, 2021
Florida Board of Education recommends punishment to come for Broward, Alachua school systems
Courtesy: LCSO
Leon County Sheriff’s Office arrests student after gun brought to school

Latest News

FAMU moves vaccine clinic
FAMU moves vaccination clinic to new location
FAMU to offer booster shots to immunocompromised people
FAMU to offer booster shots to immunocompromised people
Caught on camera, Living Bridges Ministries vandalized.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two cause damage at Living Bridges Ministry in Valdosta
A Monticello woman is recovering after being attacked by a dog over the weekend. And, as she...
‘I thank God she was there’: Monticello woman thanks friend who saved her during dog attack