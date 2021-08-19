Vaccine requirement for nursing home employees could worsen staff shortages, industry leaders say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nursing home staff will soon be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

President Biden announced Wednesday that employee vaccinations will be required for any nursing homes receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Nursing homes that don’t comply with this vaccination requirement could be at risk of losing federal funding. The long-term care industry is already seeing severe staff shortages, and industry leaders say this directive has the potential to drive more workers away from the job.

Less than 50% of staff at Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tallahassee are vaccinated, according to administrator Joanne Watson. She’s optimistic that this new requirement will have a positive impact and encourage more workers to get the vaccine.

All but one of the center’s residents are vaccinated, but she thinks most would feel more comfortable knowing that everyone in the building has gotten the shot. Still, Watson can’t predict how staff will respond.

“We do receive Medicaid and Medicare funds, so potentially the impact could be devastating,” Watson said. “Or the impact could be just out of the box, awesome, because maybe more people will get vaccinated. Or it could be that we struggle to invite people to the workforce.”

A recent survey by the Florida Healthcare Association found that 92% of nursing homes in the state are experiencing staffing shortages. Today the CEO of that association released a statement saying he fears this new vaccination requirement will only worsen those shortages.

