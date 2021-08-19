Work underway at site of Tallahassee’s new Amazon fulfillment center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Construction crews have broken ground at the site of Tallahassee’s Amazon fulfillment center. Thursday, several excavators and dump trucks working at the property near Mahan Drive and I-10 were clearing trees, removing dirt and leveling the ground.

Leon County revealed Amazon was the developer behind “Project Mango” on August 11.

The county says work to build the 630,000 square-foot retail fulfillment center will create more than 2,000 construction jobs.

When it opens, the center is set to hire more than 1,000 full-time employees. Not only will those jobs start with a $15 minimum wage, but they will also include benefits like healthcare, 401(k) plans and career skills training programs, according to Amazon.

FSU’s economic forecast also says Amazon’s presence could bring up to $451 million in local economic impact for Leon County and Tallahassee.

During the approval process for the project, the city and county’s Intergovernmental Agency Board greenlighted about $2.5 million in incentives to support Amazon’s expansion. That money is coming from the Office of Economic Vitality’s Targeted Business Program.

