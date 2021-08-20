Football season returns across Big Bend, South Georgia as COVID protocols remain in wake of Delta variant

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - Fans are set to return to football stadiums again starting this week as cherished Friday night traditions return, but the Delta variant of COVID-19 is making sure the 2021 season could still be overshadowed by the coronavirus.

This season will be a second go-around for districts to set stadium protocols.

In Live Oak, where the Suwannee Bulldogs will host Hamilton County for a preseason game, a large crowd is expected. Signs around the stadium note masks are encouraged, but not required, and anyone with COVID symptoms or who have been exposed are asked to stay home.

Suwannee Superintendent Ted Roush says those protocols are identical to the 2020 season, but this year comes at a time when the virus is picking up steam: The latest state-released data shows close to a 30% positivity rate in Suwannee County, though it’s unclear how many cases are in the county’s schools.

School officials say that data isn’t being tracked this year and Roush says they haven’t seen any big issues so far.

New Suwannee High School Principal Carl Manna says they’re in a courteous community that takes care of each other. Those exposed will stay away, he says, allowing folks to enjoy a special football atmosphere.

“We’re opening as normal as possible,” Manna said. “The intent is, tonight with football, to be as normal as possible as well. Normalcy is the way it should be, normalcy is good. Everyone is begging for that”

According to state data, 35% of Suwannee County is vaccinated, one complaint the President of United Teachers of Suwannee County, Eric Rodriguez, said, calling the lack of strict protocols “reckless.”

