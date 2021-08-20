Advertisement

Football season returns across Big Bend, South Georgia as COVID protocols remain in wake of Delta variant

(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - Fans are set to return to football stadiums again starting this week as cherished Friday night traditions return, but the Delta variant of COVID-19 is making sure the 2021 season could still be overshadowed by the coronavirus.

This season will be a second go-around for districts to set stadium protocols.

In Live Oak, where the Suwannee Bulldogs will host Hamilton County for a preseason game, a large crowd is expected. Signs around the stadium note masks are encouraged, but not required, and anyone with COVID symptoms or who have been exposed are asked to stay home.

Suwannee Superintendent Ted Roush says those protocols are identical to the 2020 season, but this year comes at a time when the virus is picking up steam: The latest state-released data shows close to a 30% positivity rate in Suwannee County, though it’s unclear how many cases are in the county’s schools.

School officials say that data isn’t being tracked this year and Roush says they haven’t seen any big issues so far.

New Suwannee High School Principal Carl Manna says they’re in a courteous community that takes care of each other. Those exposed will stay away, he says, allowing folks to enjoy a special football atmosphere.

“We’re opening as normal as possible,” Manna said. “The intent is, tonight with football, to be as normal as possible as well. Normalcy is the way it should be, normalcy is good. Everyone is begging for that”

According to state data, 35% of Suwannee County is vaccinated, one complaint the President of United Teachers of Suwannee County, Eric Rodriguez, said, calling the lack of strict protocols “reckless.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Integrity apartments on Kissimmee Street in Tallahassee catch fire early Thursday morning
Tallahassee firefighters investigating after early morning apartment fire
Judge denies motion to dismiss lawsuit challenging Gov. DeSantis’ school mask mandate ban
Prospect Bluff, as it was known in 1814, served as a refuge in Spanish Florida just outside the...
‘They were trying to live free...in the shadow of enslavement’: Project underway to help tell forgotten history of Prospect Bluff
Construction crews have broken ground at the site of Tallahassee’s Amazon fulfillment center....
Work underway at site of Tallahassee’s new Amazon fulfillment center
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
Early County coroner arrested on sexual battery charge

Latest News

WCTV's Football Friday Night Scoreboard
Football Friday Night Scoreboard: Week 1
August 20 marks the start of the high school football season, so WCTV invited Florida High's...
Morning Pep Rally: Florida High cheerleaders join the WCTV set!
‘Our program’s patriarch’: FSU coaching team remembers Bobby Bowden
Every August, Coach Garrett Jahn and trainer Alan Morales take Leon High School’s football team...
Leon High School prepares for football season amid August heat, humidity