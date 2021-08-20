Leon County deputy arrests Godby High student with gun

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says after arresting a student at Godby High School, the school resource officer found a gun in the teen’s pants. The sheriff’s office says the SRO was looking for the 17-year-old student because he had three juvenile warrants for his arrest: possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.

The deputy found the student after searching the campus, arrested him and then took him to the Juvenile Assessment Center. LCSO says during a secondary search, the deputy found a loaded .45 caliber handgun underneath the student’s pants and two layers of shorts.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor and smuggling a firearm into a detention facility.

This is the second gun-related arrest of an LCS student this week. Another 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday at the Ghazvini Learning Center for bringing a Glock in his backpack.

