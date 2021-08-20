Local Haitian Americans react to earthquake’s devastation, worried about loved ones

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Drastic scenes and a lack of communication out of Haiti is causing concern for Haitian Americans in Tallahassee who say they just want to make sure their loved ones are OK.

As of Thursday evening, the death toll from last weekend’s earthquake in Haiti was more than 2,000, and the government said another 12,000 people were injured.

Tropical Storm Grace compounded the misery with heavy rain this week.

The people WCTV spoke to Thursday say Haitians are in survival mode right now, and they’re worried about getting them help.

“A lot of people are saying Haiti is cursed and things like that, but I don’t believe in any of that,” Haitian American Laurie Astremon says. “I mean, I feel really scared right now honestly.”

Astremon’s father broke the news to her about the earthquake. She immediately reached out to her brother.

“I was like ‘Hey, are you OK?’ and then he said, in the late evening, he said he was upstairs, but when it happened he ran downstairs and out of the house and he said that he house collapsed,” she says.

Astremon says she hasn’t been able to contact him since. She and others here in Tallahassee are worried about their loved ones.

“It is very devasting in itself, just to see and be on the outside looking in because you know as having a family over there in Haiti it’s very hard not to be able to go over there and help them,” Antoine Mercidieu, a Haitian-American entrepreneur, says.

Saturday’s earthquake comes weeks after the Haitian president was assassinated and just before Tropical Storm Grace rolled through.

“You don’t want that happening to your home country,” Mercidieu said. “You don’t want that to happen to your relatives. So, I definitely question that a lot and I pray about it and I talk to my family and I try to keep them in my prayers.”

Most say, despite the chaos and destruction, they’re confident the country will turn things around.

“I mean, it’s going to take a while, but I hope right now they can, you know, come together and provide for the people,” Astremon said.

