Residents push back against new Bannerman Village development

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Construction is underway for a new shopping center in Northeast Tallahassee, but some neighbors are upset.

They say it’s unnecessary and will cause traffic problems.

The development, called Bannerman Village, is near the corner of Bannerman and Bull Headley. It will include a Publix, Starbucks and a dental center.

Details of this new shopping center were posted on Facebook on Thursday, with the poster asking whether people were excited. Hundreds commented, saying “No.”

Many residents don’t understand why the area needs a Publix, given that there’s another one just three miles away.

“I don’t support the development along Bannerman,” Erin Lackinger, Killearn Lakes resident, said. “I already live within 10 minutes of these businesses. I don’t need them to be five minutes closer.”

Commenters are also concerned about increased traffic, as Bannerman is two-lanes on that stretch. There are plans to widen the road, but not until 2024.

And some people are worried about the rapid growth in Northeast Tallahassee taking away green space.

Project after project just gets green-lighted,” Lackinger said. “They take all these natural areas that we enjoy and build more stores that we don’t need. So it’s just a sad situation.”

District 4 County Commissioner Brian Welch said if he had been in office when the project was approved, he probably wouldn’t have signed off on it.

“I understand people are frustrated by it,” he said. “I’m frustrated by it. I live out here and drive these roads every day, but all we can do is make sure that as public officials, we make sure that we accommodate that infrastructure as best as we can.”

Developers see Northeast Tallahassee as an attractive spot to set up shop. It’s the highest income area in the city, with an average annual household income of about $150,000, according to Beck Partners Real Estate.

Additionally, nearly 20,000 people live within a three-mile radius of the development site.

“People are looking at this Publix as a negative,” Jared Jackson, an associate with Beck Partners, said. “Really I think it’s going to be a benefit to all residents in this immediate area.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.