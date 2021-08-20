Advertisement

Valdosta City Schools to offer virtual learning

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta City Schools says they will offer the option of temporary virtual learning for students, beginning Monday, August 30.

VCS says the 2021-22 return to school plan was for in-person instruction but are offering virtual learning on a temporary basis to keep district students, staff and families healthy.

The district says any elementary school students who opt for virtual learning must remain a virtual student until the end of a nine-week grading period.

Middle and high school students, according to VCS, must remain in virtual learning until the end of the semester.

VCS says they plan to be back to 100% face-to-face instruction “as soon as we feel that it is possible to do so.”

Any families interested in doing virtual learning can complete a registration form for each child who will participate on the system’s website. Forms are to be submitted by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

School officials say students who wish to continue school face-to-face should continue to wear face masks at school.

More information on VCS offering virtual learning can be found by clicking here.

