Amber Alert issued for missing teen last seen in St. Augustine area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking for help locating teen that was reported missing from McMinn County, Tennessee.

17-year-old Autumn Turner was last seen in the St. Augustine, Florida area.

Autumn has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark colored pants, and carrying a light-colored backpack.

She has a tattoo of three butterflies on her ankle.

FDLE says she maybe in the company of 27-year-old Jacob Flournoy. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Flournoy was last seen wearing a black baseball cap backwards. a dark colored t-shirt, red basketball shorts, and carrying a light-colored backpack.

He has a tattoo of the name “Paris” on his forearm and the initial “JSF” on his upper arm.

If you have any information on their whereabouts your asked to contact FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774) or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations at 1-800-824-3463 or 911.

