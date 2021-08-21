Football Friday Night: August 20, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season is officially upon us and the WCTV Sports team is here to break it all down.

The first week of regular-season action is underway in Georgia while exhibitions are set for Florida and Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel walk you through it all.

The team has your highlights for:

Thomas County Central at Florida High

Brooks County at Thomasville

Pelham at Mitchell County

North Florida Christian at First Baptist Charleston

Trinity (Jacksonville) at Rickards

Hamilton County at Suwannee

Port St. Joe at Maclay

Rutherford at Sneads

Plus a look ahead to next week’s action.

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

