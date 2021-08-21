Advertisement

Football Friday Night: August 20, 2021

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season is officially upon us and the WCTV Sports team is here to break it all down.

The first week of regular-season action is underway in Georgia while exhibitions are set for Florida and Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel walk you through it all.

The team has your highlights for:

  • Thomas County Central at Florida High
  • Brooks County at Thomasville
  • Pelham at Mitchell County
  • North Florida Christian at First Baptist Charleston
  • Trinity (Jacksonville) at Rickards
  • Hamilton County at Suwannee
  • Port St. Joe at Maclay
  • Rutherford at Sneads

Plus a look ahead to next week’s action.

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

Football Friday Night: Week 1

The WCTV Sports team is here to run down all of your highlights and scores from the first week of high school football action across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, August 20, 2021

