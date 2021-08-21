FSU camp observations: Travis, Rodemaker and Purdy split QB reps, special teams miscues and more

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State is just two weeks away from beginning its 2021 season against No. 9 Notre Dame at Doak Campbell Stadium.

At this point in preseason camp, the coaching staff has a much better idea of how its depth chart could look on both sides of the ball to start the season. With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting much of spring practice and the preseason in 2020, this is the first preseason that Mike Norvell and the rest of his staff have gotten a chance to thoroughly evaluate its roster before the season.

Florida State was the youngest team in the power-five last season and a plethora of injuries and opt-outs from key contributors forced many young players to be thrown into the fire prematurely. This preseason, the Seminoles have a lot more experience and depth throughout the roster, which should lead to improvement this fall.

One such group is the linebackers. Emmett Rice and Amari Gainer are the only two returners who had any game experience before last season. As a result, this unit struggled mightily both in coverage and at getting downhill against the run.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve met with reporters after Saturday’s practice and expressed confidence that his group should take a step forward this season.

“I think the guys are playing really fast,” Marve said. “They’re playing with great confidence. They’re putting a significant amount of work in away from the facility, and I think it’s been very visible in practice. They’re communicating really well. They’re playing with great anticipation, great speed and pad level. Fundamentally I’ve been impressed.”

Marve specifically gushed about redshirt freshman Kalen DeLoach, saying that he’s matured substantially both on and off the field. DeLoach was a standout on the FSU defense throughout the offseason and has continued to shine in preseason camp. Florida State was high on him entering last season too, but a full spring practice and offseason in his second year with the program has paid dividends.

DeLoach clearly has a much better understanding of the defense in his second year with the program, and now his athleticism and ranginess are beginning to manifest themselves more often.

DeLoach isn’t the only young linebacker who appears primed to make an impact this season. Dix has had a strong offseason and looks better equipped to handle being the starter at Mike linebacker. Gainer has been one of FSU’s best defensive players in the preseason and is a potential breakout performer this season. Coaches have also raved about Cortez Andrews, Jordan Eubanks and DJ Lundy.

Rice suffered a leg injury midway through the spring and is still working his way back, but his return should further bolster the linebacker corps.

A unit that was a weakness for the Florida State defense last season could end up being a strength for the Seminoles in 2021.

Now onto some observations from Saturday’s practice.

· Mike Norvell said several days ago that he wants to manage the workload of his two veteran quarterbacks, Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton this week. Norvell added those two have taken about 85 percent of the snaps in camp so far. With Florida State scheduled to scrimmage on Sunday, Saturday was another load-management day for Milton. Travis took plenty of snaps though, along with second-year quarterbacks Tate Rodemaker and Chubba Purdy. Travis has been very consistent throughout camp, but he had an up-and-down practice Saturday. He misfired on a couple deep balls where Kansas transfer wide receiver Andrew Parchment got behind the defense. Both passes were overthrown and would have gone for long touchdowns if completed. However, there were numerous moments throughout the morning that illustrated how much Travis has grown since last season. He’s doing a much better job of going through his progressions and keeping his eyes downfield before looking to run. On one particular play, later in practice during 11-on-11s, the pocket collapsed, but he hung in there before stepping up and checking the ball down to DJ Williams for a decent gain. Last year, that’s probably a play Travis prematurely takes off, but he’s playing the position with a lot more patience now. Travis is going to make a lot of big plays with his feet, but if can continue to show improvement in reading the defense and keeping his eyes downfield, he will be a lot more dangerous.

· Purdy is probably not going to push Travis or Milton for any significant playing time this season, but his talent is obvious. During the early 11-on-11s that are designed to push the tempo, Purdy led a very impressive four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. On the first play, he made an excellent throw on the run to his right, connecting downfield with Ontaria Wilson for a big gain. Two plays later, he made another nice throw on the run to Kentron Portier along the sideline, which led to a touchdown run from Williams on the next play. Purdy doesn’t have quite the raw athleticism that Travis is, but his mobility certainly is a strength. He does an impressive job evading pressure in the pocket and extending plays for as long as possible. Purdy had a couple of nice scrambles for first downs Saturday morning too.

Chubba Purdy led a very impressive 4-play, 75-yard TD drive to end the early 11-on-11 session. Started with a long completion on the run to Darion Williamson and another one to Kenton Poitier later. DJ Williams finishes the drive with a TD run out to the left pic.twitter.com/1844jmh9Ki — Will Desautelle (@wdesautelle) August 21, 2021

· Rodemaker misfired a couple of routine throws during individual drills, but he bounced back in the scrimmage portions of practice later. During red zone 7-on-7s, he was the most impressive of the three quarterbacks. Three of his four throws were completed for touchdown passes, and two of them were through tight windows. His third was a nice touch pass to Ja’Khi Douglas the back left corner of the end zone.

· Freshman corner Kevin Knowles II had an excellent spring and has continued his stellar performance throughout camp. On Friday, he snagged an interception with one hand in the back of the end zone. On Saturday, he registered a fourth-down sack on Purdy to force another turnover.

· FSU has had a lot of different players take reps as the kickoff returner throughout camp in order to build as much depth as possible at that spot. On Saturday, Travis Jay, Cory Wren and Jarvis Brownlee rotated fielding kicks. Corbin and Douglas were both back there as the secondary options. The kickoff return drill included a couple of sloppy plays that might’ve produced disastrous results in a real game. On one rep, Brownlee and Jammie Robinson miscommunicated on a short kick, and the ball bounced off Brownlee’s hands and rolled into the end zone. On another play, DJ Williams overran a short pooch kick and deflected the ball backwards a long way while trying to make the catch.

· Ryan Fitzgerald and Parker Grothaus are competing for the kicker job and have both been solid throughout camp. Fitzgerald seems to have the bigger leg of the two kickers. The couple of deep kickoffs he attempted Saturday both traveled well past the opposite goal line, while Grothaus was a bit short on each of his reps. Grothaus has been accurate on field goals though, so it’s possible he’ll be used on shorter kicks, while Fitzgerald will handle kickoffs and longer field goals.

· Gainer was FSU’s leading tackler last season, and the coaching staff has moved him inside go get him around the ball more. That was certainly the case Saturday, as he was involved in a lot of plays. During 7-on-7s he had a pass breakup on a throw to Cam McDonald from Travis and was solid in coverage throughout the day. He also had a sack on Travis later in practice and frequently wreaked havoc in the backfield all morning.

· Keyshawn Helton has been FSU’s best receiver throughout camp, and the Seminoles really need him to take a step forward this season to elevate their passing game. He had a relatively quiet practice but had one touchdown catch from Travis during the 7-on-7 red zone drill.

· Freshman wide receiver Joshua Burrell had a terrific day catching the ball. Of the freshmen receivers, Malik McClain has been the most touted, but Burrell will have an opportunity to make an impact this year as well. During the 7-on-7 red zone drill, he made a nice touchdown catch in traffic on a pass from Rodemaker. During 11-on-11s later in practice, Burrell beat freshman cornerback Hunter Washington on a deep post over the middle of the field. Rodemaker’s pass was underthrown, but Burrell made a nice adjustment to come back to the ball and make a tough, leaping catch through contact over Washington.

· FSU’s offense tried to get a bit creative at one point with a shovel pass from Travis to Wilson, but DeLoach read the play perfectly and made smothered Wilson for a loss.

· FSU finished practice by simulating last play of the game situations. Travis was intercepted on two of his three throws in this segment. The first one was by Brownlee, who was all alone on the right side of the field and made the pick after a desperate heave by Travis under pressure. On the next interception, Travis had a clean pocket and threw a comeback route for Wyatt Rector at the left pylon, but Jay undercut the route and came up with the pick.

· Purdy’s final throw of the day was also intercepted, this time by freshman cornerback Shyheim Brown. Purdy rolled to his right and extended the play as long as he could before firing an ill-advised throw across his body right into Brown’s hands. Brown has impressed the FSU coaching staff this preseason with his ability to do a little bit of everything. There is a chance he could see the field at some point this season.

· Scouts for the Patriots, Panthers and Bucs were at Saturday’s practice.

