Hannah’s Saturday, August 21st evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good Evening! A few showers and storms moved through the Big Bend and South Georgia this evening. These storms will weaken after sunset.

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are also possible in the afternoon along with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Chances for rain continue on Monday, but diminish a tad by the middle of the week as we settle into a more typical pattern for the end of August. A high pressure system to our east in the Atlantic will help initiate the easterly sea breeze, spawning showers and storms in the afternoon through the end of the week. Temperatures this week will stay in the low 90s. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

