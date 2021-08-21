Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, August 21st evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good Evening! A few showers and storms moved through the Big Bend and South Georgia this evening. These storms will weaken after sunset.

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are also possible in the afternoon along with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Chances for rain continue on Monday, but diminish a tad by the middle of the week as we settle into a more typical pattern for the end of August. A high pressure system to our east in the Atlantic will help initiate the easterly sea breeze, spawning showers and storms in the afternoon through the end of the week. Temperatures this week will stay in the low 90s. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hahira Elementary School
Hahira Elementary School teacher dies
Prospect Bluff, as it was known in 1814, served as a refuge in Spanish Florida just outside the...
‘They were trying to live free...in the shadow of enslavement’: Project underway to help tell forgotten history of Prospect Bluff
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputy arrests Godby High student with gun
New Bannerman Village development
Residents push back against new Bannerman Village development
Deputies took 81 pounds of marijuana off the streets.
Lowndes sheriff announces major drug seizures

Latest News

Hannah's Saturday, August 21st morning update
Hannah’s Saturday, August 21st morning forecast
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Friday, August 20, 2021.
Hannah’s Friday Evening Forecast: August 20, 2021
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Friday, August 20, 2021.
Hannah's 5:30 p.m. Forecast: Friday, August 20, 2021
Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: August 20, 2021
Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: August 20, 2021