LCSO: wanted man pulled from Liberty County lake after fleeing deputies

Law enforcement pulled a man from a Liberty County body of water and arrested him for fleeing authorities Saturday.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A multi-agency law enforcement team pulled a man from a Liberty County lake after fleeing law enforcement South of Bristol Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Liberty County deputies attempted a traffic stop on a Ford Focus on County Road 333 near Guava Trail Saturday morning, according to the post.

The man, identified as James Carden, allegedly fled on foot. Deputies say he had an active felony warrant out for his arrest.

Multiple agencies, including the K9 Calhoun Correctional Institute and Jackson Correctional Institute, were called in to assist in the search.

Eventually, Carden was found swimming in Outside Lake, described as a creek that connects to the Apalachicola River.

According to the post, several deputies jumped into the water. Soon after, Florida FWC arrived with a boat to assist in the arrest.

Carden’s vehicle was searched, and about 14.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine was found, according to LCSO.

