Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A boundary was moving through the western Big Bend and South Georgia earlier Sunday morning which helped to develop showers and a few thunderstorms. A broken line of rain was spotted on radar from near Ft. Braden southwestward to east of Mexico Beach as of 9:20 a.m. Sunday as it moved east to southeast. Rain chances will remain elevated in the Big Bend Sunday morning, but will be lower in South Georgia. Rain chances will increase across the area Sunday afternoon and evening as boundaries, daytime heating, plenty of atmospheric moisture and a potential of mid-level energy give a helping hand. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s with the odds of rain at 60%.

A closed low in the mid- and upper-levels will help to bring energy through the area Monday and potentially Tuesday. With high moisture content sticking around and daytime heating, rain chances will be slightly higher than Sunday for Monday and Tuesday (70%) with highs near 90. An approaching upper-level low potentially arriving from the Atlantic Tuesday into Wednesday, lift and moisture ahead of it will keep rain chances near 60% Wednesday with highs near 90.

After the aforementioned upper-level low passes and meanders around the South late week, rain chances will return to near normal. Highs Thursday through Saturday will be in the lower 90s inland with rain chances between 40% and 50%.

