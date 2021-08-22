‘Chef Chy’: the little Tallahassee chef slated for a bright future

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A little Tallahassee chef is slated for a bright future.

At just six-years-old Cheyenne Owens is already perfecting her own menus in the kitchen.

What first was a hobby, now has her racking up views on the social media app ‘Tik Tok.’

Chef Cheyenne is even getting the sign of approval from her taste testers, her parents.

“That chicken was pretty slammin, coming off the bone,” said Dondre Owens, Cheyenne’s dad.

The six-year-old has been throwing down in the kitchen since she was a tiny tot.

And while she learned watching the best, her mom and grandma, her parents say for the most part Chef Chy is self taught.

“She basically to me just picked it, you know what I mean? She just picked it up watching her mom cook. It’s something she likes and enjoys doing,” said Cheyenne’s dad.

Her parents tell WCTV her love of cooking has become a part of her therapy.

Cheyenne is non-verbal and was diagnosed with autism at the age of three, but that hasn’t stopped her from pursing what she loves to do.

She even has a cookbook out with recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and of course dessert.

“When you start at a young age like that, by the time you get older, she’s going to be pretty good at it,” said Cheyenne’s dad, Dondre.

Cheyenne’s parents hope the cookbook encourages other families and their kids that are like Cheyenne, that they are not limited in what they can learn, as long as you have the right recipe.

If you are interested in purchasing Chef Cheyenne’s cookbook it is available on Amazon, and if you would like to follow her on social media click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.