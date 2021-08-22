GCSO searching for suspect accused of homicide in hospital parking lot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in searching for a woman considered a suspect in a homicide that happened in a hospital parking lot.

According to a GCSO press release, Tyshebia Woods is a suspect in connection with a Saturday homicide that occurred in the Capital Regional Medical Center Gadsden parking lot.

Deputies say she was last seen driving a silver or grey SUV.

GCSO asks anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them at 850-627-9233 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.

