GCSO searching for suspect accused of homicide in hospital parking lot

GCSO is looking for a woman connected in a homicide case outside a hospital.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in searching for a woman considered a suspect in a homicide that happened in a hospital parking lot.

According to a GCSO press release, Tyshebia Woods is a suspect in connection with a Saturday homicide that occurred in the Capital Regional Medical Center Gadsden parking lot.

Deputies say she was last seen driving a silver or grey SUV.

GCSO asks anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them at 850-627-9233 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

